Second motorcyclist gets probation in Des Moines drag racing death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October.

The Des Moines Register reported Friday that 36-year-old Michael Crabb and 24-year-old Brady Joe Clausi both have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Crabb was sentenced to three years probation May 27. Clausi, who was also charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was sentenced to four years probation in April.

Both men were charged after the Oct. 19 death of 37-year-old Kyle Houge. The three men, all from Des Moines, were racing their motorcycles on Iowa Highway 28 when Houge struck a median and crashed, a criminal complaint said.

According to court documents, Crabb told investigators he was driving 160 mph at the time of the crash while Clausi said he was going 187 mph.

