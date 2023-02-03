Sen. Roger Marshall: Chinese spy balloon spotted over parts of Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Rodger Marshall (R - Kansas) says he can confirm the Chinese spy balloon is over northeast Kansas.

I can confirm the Chinese spy ballon is over NE KS. My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials.



I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 3, 2023

Residents of Lathrop and St. Joseph in Missouri submitted photos to KSHB 41 of a balloon in the air.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City confirmed the object spotted near northwest Missouri was not one of their weather balloons.

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

KSHB meteorologist Wes Peery says it makes sense the balloon made its way to the Midwest Friday due to the atmospheric flow. It was spotted near Montana on Thursday.

Pentagon officials say the possibility of shooting down the balloon remains, although there is concern a debris field would endanger civilians.

Nevertheless, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expressed his frustration with a lack of communication regarding the plan to remove the balloon via social media.

We have received zero communication from the Biden Administration regarding reports of the suspected Chinese spy balloon now flying over Missouri.



We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated? — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—