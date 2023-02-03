Watch Now
Sen. Roger Marshall: Chinese spy balloon spotted over parts of Kansas, Missouri

lathropballoon3.jpeg
Melissa Branstetter
Lathrop, Missouri
lathropballoon3.jpeg
mowesternballoon.jpeg
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 15:24:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Rodger Marshall (R - Kansas) says he can confirm the Chinese spy balloon is over northeast Kansas.

Residents of Lathrop and St. Joseph in Missouri submitted photos to KSHB 41 of a balloon in the air.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City confirmed the object spotted near northwest Missouri was not one of their weather balloons.

KSHB meteorologist Wes Peery says it makes sense the balloon made its way to the Midwest Friday due to the atmospheric flow. It was spotted near Montana on Thursday.

Pentagon officials say the possibility of shooting down the balloon remains, although there is concern a debris field would endanger civilians.

Nevertheless, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expressed his frustration with a lack of communication regarding the plan to remove the balloon via social media.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

