11-year-old Omaha girl was youngest speller in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A student from Millard, 11-year-old Sarah Fernandes, made it to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee and Omaha — especially the folks at KMTV — are so proud of how far she got.

She went out on the word "leguleian" and got a round of applause and words of encouragement from one of the judges.

“It was so obvious how much fun you were having on that stage, and your joy and your energy have made you a fan favorite,” said Head Judge Mary Brooks. “And after we've watched you play the piano and spell — both so amazingly well — we're excited to follow you through all your pursuits. We can't wait to see what you accomplish, Sarah.”

She was the youngest competitor to make it to the finals.

