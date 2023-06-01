Omaha speller Sarah Fernandes one of 11 kids in National Spelling Bee finals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The super speller from Millard is still going strong in the Scripps National Spelling Bee!

Sarah Fernandes is one of 11 spellers in the country who have made it all the way to the finals.

The finals are scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. but ahead of that, Sarah took a moment to appreciate the journey.

"It took a lot of persistence because we had to study a lot, because this is nationals, the biggest Bee in the nation — run by Scripps — and it's like so much hard work in order to be on here, but it certainly paid off,” said Sarah

As Sarah mentioned, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is put on by EW Scripps, which is the same company that owns KMTV.

