State Patrol: Man killed in crash in Nebraska Panhandle

ELLSWORTH, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a man has died in a two-vehicle crash in western Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 2 near Ellsworth, killing 40-year-old Grant Mann, of Alliance.

Investigators say Mann was driving an eastbound pickup truck that crossed the highway's center line and collided with a westbound pickup. Mann was taken to a hospital in Alliance, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say a teen driving the other pickup suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Scottsbluff hospital.