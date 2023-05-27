Take Time to Smile: Dog Tag returned to veteran's family

An artist in Orange County, Va. was looking for some inspiration at a garage sale when she stumbled upon the dog tag of a Marine who served in the battle of Okinawa, one of the deadliest battles in World War II.

She contacted the county attorney and asked if there was a way she could find the veteran it belonged to or a descendant.

Unfortunately, the veteran passed away in 1989, but they were able to return the dog tag to the veteran's 81-year-old son, Amos Yount, just in time for Memorial Day.

This is the first time that the family has seen this dog tag since it disappeared.

“He has something that had his daddy's sweat on it, that something his daddy wore on Tinian Island when he fought for his life. Something he wore on Okinawa fighting for his life at the end of the war that ended and brought peace to the globe and that piece of history is now back in his family. How could you not be happy about that.”

This is the second of his father's dog tags that have now been returned to him.

Amos says seeing the dog tags fills him with memories of his father.

