Take Time to Smile: Kansas deputy gives a hug instead of a ticket

A Kansas deputy pulled a man over for speeding but gave him a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said that after being stopped for speeding the driver told the deputy he was going through some personal challenges.

In a video posted on Facebook, the driver is crying and asks the deputy "Can I have a hug?"

The sheriff's office wrote that their deputies "strive to be compassionate while serving our community."

