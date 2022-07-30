Take Time to Smile: Sophia's Rainbow

Christmas came early this year for the kids at the Children's Hospital of Michigan. Thanks to a ten-year-old named Sophia who spends her time collecting toys for sick children.

Her group 'Sophia's Rainbow' has been doing good for others since 2016. It all started when Sophia was diagnosed with a rare neuroimmune disorder. She was completely paralyzed and unable to speak and see. Thanks to doctors at the hospital, Sophia is now able to use her body freely.

