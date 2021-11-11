True Rest Float Spa is helping people deal with holiday stress and anxiety

OMAHA, Neb. — The holidays can be a stressful time. Float spas have been introduced to the metro and people are enjoying floating their cares away.

The float spa pods are filled with one thousand pounds of magnesium sulfate to keep people supported. The temperature is the same as skin temperature, 94 degrees.

"Flotation therapy can help with things like pain control, anxiety, depression, mental clarity, creativity and mood inspiration," said Ashley Mayne, Manager, True Rest Float Spa.

The hardest part for some is just to relax.

"The first time can be kind of difficult, it is kind of hard to be alone with yourself, to let go," continued Mayne.

The float spa session lasts for about an hour. Customers can choose total darkness or have a bit of colored lighting.

Those who experience the float spa are encouraged to write down their experience in their spa journal. While some come to just relax and unwind, others use it to take a more holistic approach to healing.

"I actually suffer from a lot of chronic pain, so I have used it to help with that. Going into a weightless environment, it allows your body to completely realign, readjust, you come out feeling refreshed and rejuvenated," added Mayne.

You can also enjoy their aromatherapy-infused oxygen bar.

"No one goes completely unplugged, at True Rest that is what we do, we completely unplug you," added Mayne.

If you are interested in trying the experience, they are having a Black Friday, buy one, get one free.

Visit truerest.com for more information.

