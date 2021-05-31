Tulsa Public Schools students learn about the Tulsa race massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — Tulsa Public Schools is teaching its students about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in a full curriculum starting in grades 3-12.

The district said its mission is to end silence by providing a safe place for students to reflect on the past, think on the present and learn for the future.

Meg Deweese taught history for over two decades. She teaches eighth graders at Thoreau Demonstration Academy. She said the curriculum is an opportunity to make sure the massacre is taught.

"This is really new as a full blown unit for us, because this is not a time period we usually get into," Deweese said.

Eighth grader Danielle Armah sees the class as an chance for all students to learn.

"I think as Black students or just a student in general, it’s important to learn where America has come from and how it’s progressed over the years," Armah said.

While eighth grader Linley Summerfield said Tulsa can't fix what happened, but can be better.

“I don’t think we can fix it because its back in history and like that was that time," Summerfield said. "But I think we can make it better in a way and help with the fairness of it.”

To see a full list of the curriculum, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --