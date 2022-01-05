Union Pacific removing people who are homeless from its property: 'Some have no place to go'

OMAHA, Neb. — The area is an industrial part of town. There are not many homes but there are plenty of people who are homeless making camp wherever they can, especially near Union Pacific Railroad property around 13th and Grace Streets.

Nearby workers say, while they sympathize with the plight of homeless citizens, they have a problem with people jumping company fences and stealing materials.

In a statement, Union Pacific says their property is being used as an illegal dump site and there are safety concerns.

"It is quite cold and some have no place to go. There are a lot of guys who have been here for a long time. If Union Pacific is going to remove them from the area they should make sure they have a place prepped for them to go to," said Randy Porter.

Open Door Mission Chief Program Officer Steve Frazee says the shelter was contacted by Union Pacific several times to help with the problem — most recently when the colder weather hit and bigger fires were being started to help keep people warm.

"They had a fire and people got burned really badly and had to go to the hospital," said Frazee.

Nearby shelters do have space, but they say those who live there have to be sober and obey the rules. Frazee says some people have a problem with those rules, especially individuals with mental health issues.

Open Door Mission and Lydia House currently have availability and welcome anyone in need of shelter.

2828 N. 23rd St.

(402) 422-1111

