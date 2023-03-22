Watch Now
Rare tornado appears to touch down in Los Angeles area

Reports of a tornado in Los Angeles County
Posted at 4:30 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 17:30:22-04

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KCBS) — A high wind event, which appears to be a tornado, caused damage to the roofs of at least five buildings in Montebello, California at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple vehicles in the area appeared to be damaged by debris from the wind. The national weather service will assess the damage before confirming a tornado touchdown.

Montebello is a city in Los Angeles County about eight miles from downtown Los Angeles.

