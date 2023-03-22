Rare tornado appears to touch down in Los Angeles area

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KCBS) — A high wind event, which appears to be a tornado, caused damage to the roofs of at least five buildings in Montebello, California at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple vehicles in the area appeared to be damaged by debris from the wind. The national weather service will assess the damage before confirming a tornado touchdown.

Montebello is a city in Los Angeles County about eight miles from downtown Los Angeles.

There have been reports of possible tornado damage in Montebello. In addition to the survey team heading to Carpinteria, they will also head to Montebello this afternoon to assess the damage. Check out the PNS here: https://t.co/te8O8tBoYr#CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023

