WEB EXTRA: Drone Footage From Surfside Condo Collapse Site

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A total of 24 people have been found dead at the site since it collapsed. Last week, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared drone footage of cleanup and rescue efforts.
Nineteen of the 24 people killed in the collapse have been identified. They are:
- Hilda Noriega, 92
- Antonio Lozano, 83
- Leon Oliwkowicz, 80
- Magaly Elena Delgado, 80
- Gladys Lozano, 79
- Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74
- Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69
- David Epstein, 58
- Frank Kleiman, 55
- Staci Dawn Fang, 54
- Manuel LaFont, 54
- Marcus Joseph Guara, 52
- Michael David Altman, 50
- Anna Ortiz, 46
- Anaely Rodriguez, 42
- Luis Bermudez, 26
- Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21
- Lucia Guara, 10
- Emma Guara, 4
Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse.
RELATED: Surfside condominium tower demolished as tropical storm approaches
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.