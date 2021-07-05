WEB EXTRA: Drone Footage From Surfside Condo Collapse Site

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A total of 24 people have been found dead at the site since it collapsed. Last week, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shared drone footage of cleanup and rescue efforts.

Nineteen of the 24 people killed in the collapse have been identified. They are:

Hilda Noriega, 92

Antonio Lozano, 83

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80

Magaly Elena Delgado, 80

Gladys Lozano, 79

Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69

David Epstein, 58

Frank Kleiman, 55

Staci Dawn Fang, 54

Manuel LaFont, 54

Marcus Joseph Guara, 52

Michael David Altman, 50

Anna Ortiz, 46

Anaely Rodriguez, 42

Luis Bermudez, 26

Andreas Giannitsopoulous, 21

Lucia Guara, 10

Emma Guara, 4

Officials have also confirmed that the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter was also among those killed in the collapse.

