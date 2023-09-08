Watch Now
Wisconsin sawmill agrees to pay $191K to federal regulators after 16-year-old boy killed on the job

Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 16:40:42-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sawmill has agreed to pay about $191,000 and submit to multiple sanctions after a 16-year-old boy was killed on the job this past summer.

Michael Schuls was pinned in a wood-stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods in July. He died two days later.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that the mill agreed in late August to a federal consent decree that calls for it to pay from future earnings, place signs warning children against using dangerous equipment and entering the mill.

The mill is also barred from hiring anyone under age 16.

