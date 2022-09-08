Biden orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

President Joe Biden is honoring the memory of Queen Elizabeth II in the United States.

Biden signed a proclamation on Thursday, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff until the day of her funeral.

"Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example," Biden stated.

Queen Elizabeth II was a staunch ally of the United States. She met 14 American presidents during her 70-year reign.

Her passing has set off a 10-day mourning period in the United Kingdom.

There will be various ceremonies in honor of the queen. She will be buried on the grounds of Windsor Castle.