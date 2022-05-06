Massive explosion reported at Downtown Havana hotel, killing 8

HAVANA — A hotel in Havana’s tourist area exploded Friday morning.

CNN reports police and firefighters are going through the rubble to search for survivors.

Officials report at least eight people have died.

Buses and cars near the hotel were left destroyed, according to CNN.

The Cuban government reported that preliminary reports indicate a gas leak may be to blame for the explosion.

Reuters reports that smoke and flames were seen coming from the building.

Police have closed off certain areas and buildings nearby and a school next door was evacuated.

According to the hotel’s website, the building was built in 1933, shortly after the country’s Capitol building was constructed on the same street.

It is unknown if any Americans were injured, as most hotels in Cuba prohibit Americans from staying there.