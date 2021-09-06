Surfer dies after being bitten by shark off Australia's east coast

SYDNEY (AP) — A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off eastern Australia’s coast as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father’s Day.

New South Wales Ambulance said on Twitter that paramedics responded to the shark attack at Emerald Beach just north of Coffs Harbour on Sunday. That’s a surf spot about 330 miles north of Sydney.

An ambulance official said other surfers, bystanders, and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he had a critical arm injury and could not be revived.

Witness Aaron Armstrong told Australian Broadcasting Corp. many locals were in the water enjoying and celebrating Father’s Day.

New South Wales state is under a coronavirus lockdown, but people can leave their homes for exercise, and people from the same family can go to the beach for Father’s Day.