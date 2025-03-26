Nebraska National Guard breaks ground on Wahoo Readiness Center expansion

Video shows the current Wahoo Readiness Center and the plans for its expansion and renovation

The Wahoo Readiness Center is getting its first renovation and expansion since first being constructed in 1961. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Wahoo’s Mayor Gerald Johnson has seen a lot of change in town over the years.

But for the last 64 years, the National Guard has called the corner of 15th and Chestnut street home.

“It’s been here since 61 and I remember they started building it when I went to college here,” said Johnson.

One of the few remaining Readiness Centers left in the state, Wahoo’s is home to around 155 soldiers of the 623rd Engineer company.

But the facility was only designed to house around 60 soldiers.

“Really now it’s the space requirement for today’s soldier is much different than the space requirements in 1960,” said Colonel Christopher Weskamp with the Nebraska National Guard.

The newest additions to the readiness center are all about soldier quality of life.

The extra space will come with upgraded latrines, dedicated locker space so soldiers aren’t stashing their stuff in the gym and an extra classroom.

“We have been building updated barracks for quality of life. So when a soldier has to go train they have a nice place to stay instead of a sleeping bag on the floor,” said Weskamp.

For Johnson the upgrades to the readiness center aren’t just good for the Guard but for the city of Wahoo.

He said the guard has been a great partner for the city and that it feels good to know they will be well prepared if they ever have to deploy close to home.

“To see it here and have this addition, it’s just another great thing for Wahoo and the neighboring community,” said Johnson.

