Elkhorn South senior finalist for Military Child of the Year Award

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Being a military child can bring challenges, but one local girl is recognized for overcoming hardships and excelling in school and extracurricular activities.

Morgan Becker, a senior in high school said when she found out that out of nearly 1,000 applicants, she made it to the top five for the military Child of the Year award, she couldn't believe it.

The award recognizes military children for their positive impact on their communities while facing the challenges of having a parent in the military.

Morgan's dad, Francis Becker, a member of the Air Force said he's proud of everything Morgan has accomplished.

"She's always been a great kid, and her siblings look up to her and I’m just proud of how she's grown into a young adult,” Francis said.

Morgan’s happy this award recognizes military children and the challenges they go through. Whether she wins or loses, she's happy military children can share their stories, she said.

“I really love connecting with others, learning about their stories, and I think that's what makes being a military child so special,” she said.

The winners of the award will be announced at the end of this month..