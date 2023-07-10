Oasis singer Noel Gallagher's NY concert evacuated after bomb threat

Former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher's show at upstate New York's Saratoga Performing Arts Center was cut short before he could take the state with his band the High Flying Birds after a bomb threat was received, forcing an evacuation.

The rock band Garbage, also performing at the event,tweeted, "We were just told there was an emergency evacuation," and said they initially had no idea what had happened.

New York police said the venue was evacuated and the concert was suspended at around 9:40 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Police said attendees were evacuated without any incidents.

A reporter for WNYC tweeted out an image showing the evacuation notice to audience members.

He wrote, "The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: 'Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.'"

The bands Garbage and Metric were able to complete their opening sets, but Gallagher's band was not able to perform.

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center continued with its scheduled shows for Sunday after an inclement weather delay for the outdoor venue.

Gallagher is on tour promoting his band's newest album "Council Skies," which debuted at number two on the UK album charts just below the Foo Fighters' "But Here We Are," which was at number one.

