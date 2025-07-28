Are you or someone you know struggling with depression or OCD?

Great Plains Mental Health is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Great Plains Mental Health President and owner Paula Whittle, APRN-NP, met with Omaha Extra Host Kary Wurth to showcase our Magstim Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) machine. TMS is a non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for depression and OCD that has not responded to traditional therapies. Here's why we're excited about this cutting-edge technology:

🔹 Effective: TMS has been shown to significantly reduce symptoms of depression and OCD in many patients.

🔹 Non-Invasive: This treatment does not require surgery or medication, making it a safe option for many individuals.

🔹 Quick Sessions: Each TMS session typically lasts around 20-30 minutes, allowing you to fit treatment into your busy schedule.

🔹 Minimal Side Effects: Most patients experience little to no side effects, making it a comfortable treatment option.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or OCD, TMS might be the right solution. Contact us today at 402-614-0010 to learn more about how TMS can help you on your journey to better mental health.

