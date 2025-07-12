Cobalt Credit Union: Your Trusted Partner for Seamless Residential Construction Lending from Start to Finish

Cobalt Credit Union is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

At Cobalt Credit Union, we’re committed to helping you build your dream home with financial tools that are just as strong as your foundation. Our residential construction lending options are designed with both consumers and builders in mind, offering support from purchasing bare land to transitioning into your long-term mortgage, all backed by personal guidance every step of the way.

Your Lending Partner from Start to Finish

Residential construction is more complex and risk-prone than purchasing an existing home. We walk through every stage of the construction finance process. From budget planning to builder coordination, our goal is to reduce risk and stress while keeping your project on track.

Our residential construction process includes:

• Evaluating loan eligibility, including credit and income review.

• Phased disbursements, based on verified construction milestones.

• Lien checks throughout the build to protect your financing.

• Seamless transition into permanent mortgage options upon project completion.

• Collaboration with your builder or contractor to help keep your build on budget and on time.

Whether you’re purchasing land, building your first home, or working with a contractor, Cobalt Credit Union’s expert lending team is here to provide the structure, safety, and service you need.

Start Building with Cobalt Today

Take the first step toward your dream home with a construction or lot loan from Cobalt Credit Union. Contact us today to learn how our flexible, secure lending options can support your next project.

Contact Information:

Call us at: 402-292-8000

Visit our website at: https://resource.cobaltcu.com/en/mortgage-team