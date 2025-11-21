Durable Flags is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Durable Flags is the Heartland’s premier provider of strong and long-lasting American flags. Made in the USA! From its very beginnings in Arlington, Nebraska, the company has strived to source the strongest flag materials with excellent quality and vivid colors. It’s a family-owned, multi-generational business now based out of Omaha.

Over the years, Durable Flags has broadened its line of products to include flagpoles, parts, and services. It also includes flag repairs on large flags to help extend their life. Disposal services to provide proper retirement of a flag are offered at no additional cost. They even offer specialized exhibit tents and products.

The Durable Flags family and its employees love what they do every day! They enjoy meeting their customers and hearing their stories. No others can match what Durable Flags can provide in terms of excellence, quality, and price.

Many garrison flag flyers around the region trust the Durable Flags’ patented reinforcement process because it saves money while providing a beautiful display of the American spirit. Find out why Durable Flags was voted the first-place winner in Omaha Magazine’s ‘Best of Omaha’ in 2025 and 2026 by getting a reinforced American flag today! Attention to quality products and services at an affordable price is what they do best.

