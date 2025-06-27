Elevate Your Summer Book Club with Stylish Hosting Tips

"Sinless Spirits" is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Omaha Extra is back, and this time, it features beauty and lifestyle expert Candace Corey, who shares her top hosting tips for summer book clubs. As these gatherings become increasingly popular on TikTok, Corey provides insights on how to create a stylish and enjoyable atmosphere.

According to Corey, a book club is the perfect way to entertain during the summer months. She emphasizes the importance of a cohesive theme and suggests an easy yet effective idea: stacking books to display delightful eats and treats. Keeping the menu light and manageable is crucial; serving small, chic bites allows guests to enjoy refreshments while engaging with their reading materials.

One of Corey’s standout suggestions is triangled chicken sandwiches, which are both easy to prepare and visually appealing. To complement the delicious bites, she recommends Silla Spirits, a line of ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with premium triple-distilled vodka. Each cocktail contains 5% alcohol by volume, zero sugar, zero carbs, and only 100 calories, making them a guilt-free refreshment option.

Silla Spirits offers an array of flavors ideal for pairing with popular summer reads. The cranberry flavor evokes the emotional highs and lows of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, while the deep and complex black cherry mirrors the tangled friendships depicted in M.L. Rio’s If We Were Villains. The tropical pineapple flavor captures the sweetness and sting of teenage love triangles in Jenny Han’s I Turned Pretty, and peach reflects the unexpected chemistry found in Allie Hazelwood’s The Love Hypothesis.

Silla Spirits can be found in Variety 8 packs and single flavor 4 packs at various locations. For more information and additional tips on enhancing summer gatherings, interested readers are encouraged to visit drinksinless.com. Furthermore, Corey’s expert advice can be explored further at her website, www.candacecorey.com