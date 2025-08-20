Finding Hope and Healing: Addressing Parental and Caregiver Mental Health

Great Plains Mental Health is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

In the conversation between Kary Wurth of Omaha Extra and Kenna Brauchler, a practitioner from Great Plains Mental Health, several key issues surrounding the mental health of parents and caregivers were discussed.

Firstly, they highlighted the significant impact that stress and mental health challenges can have not only on the adults in the family but also on the children. Parents and caregivers are often the emotional backbone of their households, and their well-being directly influences the environment and emotional climate of the home.

Kenna emphasized that many parents are juggling multiple responsibilities—work, childcare, household duties—while also managing their own mental health. This can lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression. During their discussion, they explored signs that parents might be struggling, such as changes in mood, withdrawal from family activities, and difficulty managing daily tasks.

The conversation also touched on the importance of seeking help and the barriers that often prevent parents from doing so. Stigma around mental health, lack of resources, and busy schedules can deter them from reaching out for support. Kenna encouraged parents to prioritize their mental health and seek guidance, whether through therapy, support groups, or community resources.

Additionally, they discussed practical strategies for self-care and maintaining mental wellness. Simple practices such as mindfulness, exercise, ensuring adequate sleep, and setting aside time for relaxation can make a significant difference. Kenna also emphasized the importance of open communication within the family, encouraging parents to talk openly with their children about feelings and mental health, fostering an environment of support and understanding.

Ultimately, both Kary and Kenna conveyed a message of hope, reinforcing that healing is possible. They encouraged parents and caregivers to recognize their struggles and take proactive steps to care for their mental health, both for themselves and their families. By addressing their own mental well-being, parents can create a healthier, more positive environment for their children, leading to improved outcomes for the entire family.