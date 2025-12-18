Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays with 1-800-Got-Junk!

1-800 Got Junk is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

We are here to share some items we typically see disposed this time of year and some tips on how viewers can make the decluttering process a little easier. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is a full-service junk removal company that handles almost any non-hazardous items—such as old furniture, appliances, electronics, yard waste, and construction debris—for both homes and businesses. Customers schedule an appointment, and a two-person truck team provides an on-site, all-inclusive price based on how much space the items take in the truck. If approved, the team does all loading, lifting, hauling, and cleanup. The service is commonly used for moves, renovations, estate cleanouts, garage or basement cleanouts, and commercial office or retail cleanouts.

