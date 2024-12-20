OMAHA EXTRA: Ilumin Launches Pain-Free Light Adjustable Lens for Cataract Recovery

Ilumin is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Omaha, NE – ilumin is proud to offer the groundbreaking Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) for patients recovering from cataract surgery, providing a customized, pain-free solution to improve vision. Dr. Brandon Menke, Partner and Comprehensive Ophthalmologist at ilumin, recently shared details about this innovative technology during an interview with Kary Wurth.

"The LAL Light Adjustable Lens is like a blank canvas that we put in," Dr. Menke explained. "We then make non-invasive adjustments during recovery, tailoring the lens to the individual needs of each patient. The best part? There’s absolutely no pain—patients simply look at a bright light to make adjustments."

This new lens technology allows for precise customization without the need for additional surgeries. The process is completely pain-free and simple, with patients only required to focus on a bright light as part of the adjustment process. This results in clearer, more accurate vision tailored specifically to each patient's unique needs.

Dr. Menke encourages anyone interested in learning more about the Light Adjustable Lens to schedule a consultation with the team at ilumin. The practice has two convenient locations in Omaha—Regency and Lakeside—and offers personalized care for all eye health needs.

To schedule your visit or for more information, call 402-933-6600 or visit Ilumineyes.com.

About ilumin

ilumin is a trusted eye care practice in Omaha, led by a team of experienced ophthalmologists offering a range of services, from routine eye exams to advanced cataract surgery solutions. The clinic is dedicated to providing personalized care and cutting-edge technology for optimal patient outcomes.