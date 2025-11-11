Mainstream Boutique at Omaha Holiday Boutique!

Marketplace Events- Omaha Holiday Boutique is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

The Omaha Holiday Boutique returns to the CHI Health Center Omaha’s Convention Center November 14-16, 2025. Building on its first-year success — which welcomed nearly 12,500 shoppers in just three days in 2024 — the event will once again feature more than 200 vendors, many with Nebraska roots. Attendees can look forward to an immersive holiday shopping experience, engaging all their senses to find the perfect gifts for anyone on their list.

“Online shopping is convenient, but it can’t replace the chance to experience gifts first-hand,” says Marc Gary, group manager for the Omaha Holiday Boutique. “Here, you get the same variety under one roof — with the added benefit of tasting dips and spices, touching bags and clothing for quality checks, and hearing the passion from each small business owner.”

Among the local vendors at the show is Mainstream Boutique, a women’s clothing store on a mission to love, strengthen and celebrate women through fashion. Located at 1201 S. 157th Street, Mainstream Boutique is more than a place to shop — it’s a space built on connection, giving you a personal shopping experience each time.

“At Mainstream Boutique, we’re dedicated to caring for others,” says the Omaha store team. “We specialize in clothing for women of all ages and sizes, with the goal of leaving every customer feeling confident, beautiful, and valued. We believe in the power of community and in the value of strong local connections and are excited to extend that reach to all of the women attending the Omaha Holiday Boutique.”

In addition to shopping, the holiday boutique offers a unique, festive experience to jump-start the holiday season. Enjoy live music, seasonal cocktails, hourly giveaways and photo ops with Santa.

Friday night is a chance to ramp up the holiday cheer with exclusive access to the chicest boutiques during Girls Night Out from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, hosted by Omaha’s Power 106.9 FM’s Alyssa Siebken, with live music from the station’s iconic DJ Bishop.

For more information about the show, including a full list of local vendors, visit www.OmahaHolidayBoutique.com.

Event Details:

Dates: November 14-16, 2025

● Friday, November 14: 10 AM – 9 PM (Girls Night Out 5-9 PM)

● Saturday, November 15: 9 AM – 7 PM

● Sunday, November 16*: 10 AM – 5 PM

Location: CHI Health Center Convention Center, 455 N 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Admission: Adults $8 online and $9 at the door; Children 12 and under free

*All active and retired military personnel, veterans, firefighters and police officers receive FREE admission on Sunday, November 16 with a valid ID.