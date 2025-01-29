OMAHA EXTRA: Mental Health Expert Mindi Bernice Shares Tips for Managing Stress

Mindi Bernice is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Feeling the new year stress?

Licensed mental health practitioner Mindi Bernice recently joined host Kary Wurth to share practical strategies for reducing anxiety and stress. Mindi, who specializes in trauma, PTSD, anxiety, and depression, is dedicated to helping Nebraskans find balance and healing.

Tips for Managing Anxiety

Mindi shared a fascinating tip: moving your eyes left to right can promote communication between the brain’s hemispheres, helping to ease anxiety and bring a sense of calm during hectic moments.

“This simple technique can make a big difference in managing everyday stress,” she said.

A Journey of Healing and Hope

With advanced degrees in counseling and communications, Mindi brings a wealth of knowledge and a compassionate approach to her work. Her goal is to provide a safe, welcoming space for individuals of all backgrounds to feel heard and supported.

Tune In to "Mindi on the Mic"

Beyond her counseling practice, Mindi hosts the podcast Mindi on the Mic, where she shares insights, practical advice, and her inspiring journey in mental health.

Looking to start the year with less stress and more clarity? Don’t miss this opportunity to learn actionable tips and hear Mindi’s incredible story.

For more, tune in to Mindi on the Mic or reach out to her practice at mindibernice.com to take the first step toward a healthier, more balanced life.

