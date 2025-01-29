OMAHA EXTRA: $2M Endowment to Boost Bennington Student and Staff Success

The Bennington Public Schools Foundation is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Bennington, NE — The Bennington Public Schools Foundation is poised to significantly grow its impact in the

community thanks to a $2 Million endowment donation from long-time supporters Darrell and Coe Leta

Logemann. This major investment will generate $100,000 annually to fund student scholarships and staff

advancement, creating a lasting legacy of opportunity. Of the yearly return, $80,000 will be dedicated to

post-secondary scholarships for students, while $20,000 will support professional development awards for

staff.

Darrell Logemann, a proud Bennington resident and Class of 1965 graduate, expressed his deep gratitude for

the community that has shaped his life. "Bennington has always been home to me. My time at Bennington High

School laid the groundwork for everything I achieved later in life," said Logemann. "Coe Leta and I are

committed to ensuring that today’s students have the same opportunities to thrive that we were lucky to have."

Starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, the Logemann’s donation will fund two initiatives available for

students and staff in the Bennington Public School District: the Darrell & Coe Leta Logemann Senior

Scholarships and the Darrell & Coe Leta Logemann Staff Professional Development Grants.

Supporting Students with Scholarships

The Logemann Senior Scholarship is designed to provide financial support to Bennington High School seniors

pursuing post-secondary education. With eight $2,500 scholarships awarded annually, these funds aim to

relieve the financial burden for students who demonstrate potential but might face financial challenges. "We

want to support those who have the ambition to be productive citizens but may not have the means to pursue

further education," Logemann emphasized.

Eligible students must meet specific criteria, including a minimum GPA of 2.5, demonstrated financial need,

and two letters of recommendation, one of which should come from a Bennington Public Schools teacher.

Applications for the scholarship will open in December 2024, with recipients announced in late spring 2025.

The scholarships are renewable for up to four years, allowing students to receive a total of $10,000 to support

their educational journey.

Empowering Staff through Professional Development Grants

In addition to supporting students, the Logemann’s donation will also fund Professional Development Grants,

aimed at recognizing and bolstering professional development for Bennington educators and support staff. An

endowed fund of at least $20,000 will be allocated annually, offering up to $2,500 to selected recipients

seeking further training or certification.

"This grant is a way to honor the hard work and dedication of our educators and support staff," Logemann said.

"We believe that by investing in our school's leaders, we are investing in the future of our students."

Applications for these Grants will be accepted from December 1 to February 1 each year, with recipients

announced the following spring.

A Legacy of Giving

The Logemann family’s commitment to Bennington extends beyond financial support. Darrell and Coe Leta,

who married in 1966 and raised three daughters in Bennington, have long believed in giving back to the

community that has given them so much. "Our family’s experience with Bennington Public Schools was

incredibly positive, and we want to help ensure that other families can experience that too," Logemann noted.

As the Logemann’s generosity begins to shape the future of education in Bennington, their hope is clear: to

inspire a new generation of students and staff to strive for excellence and to remain connected to the

community they cherish.

"The dedication that Darrell and Coe Leta Logemann have shown to the Bennington community and

Bennington Public Schools is truly inspiring and humbling," said BPSF Executive Director Blake Thompson.

"Their belief in the power of education and their generous support elevate the efforts of our community. This

remarkable gift will create a lasting impact on BPS students, supporting their futures, and will also recognize

our educators as they pursue professional growth. Our Foundation's strength comes from dedicated supporters

like Darrell and Coe Leta, and we are deeply grateful for their generosity. We hope their example inspires

others to contribute their time, talents, and resources to help us expand our impact for all at BPS."

These awards are part of the BPS Foundation’s 'Forever BPS' legacy giving initiative—a planned giving

program that provides a meaningful way to support the Bennington Public Schools District now and for

generations to come. This initiative offers donors the chance to make a lasting impact while enjoying personal

tax benefits, allowing them to direct more resources to causes close to their hearts.

For more information on applying for the Logemann Senior Scholarship and Staff Professional Development

Grants, or to learn how you can create a lasting legacy through the 'Forever BPS' program, please visit

BenningtonSchoolsFoundation.org or call Executive Director Blake Thompson at 531-329-3710.

