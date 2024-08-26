Watch Now
Omaha Extra

Actions

OMAHA EXTRA: 4 Paths Acupuncture: The 'Last Resort with the Best Result' – Linda’s Journey to Pain-Free Living

OMAHA EXTRA: 4PATHS ACUPUNCTURE
Posted

4 Paths Acupuncture is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Many of the patients who visit 4 Paths Acupuncture are dealing with chronic pain, such as fibromyalgia, sciatica, neuropathy, and migraines, and just haven’t responded well to conventional medicine. By the time a patient comes here, they've already been to a handful or more of doctors, ran through all the tests and still come up with nothing to address their concerns. That's why we call 4 Paths Acupuncturethe “Last Resort with the Best Result." Check out Linda’s story with very happy results!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood