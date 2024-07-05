OMAHA EXTRA: All Aboard!: Cheyenne, Wyoming's Historic Trolley Adventure

Laramie County Tourism Board is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Our very own Kary Wurth of Omaha Extra recently ventured to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to spotlight some of the city’s standout local businesses. The tour featured a range of unique offerings that highlight Cheyenne's rich cultural heritage and artisan craftsmanship.

Kary's recent trip to Cheyenne was highlighted by an enchanting ride on the Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley. This 90-minute "Wild West History Tour" offered an immersive journey through Cheyenne's rich past, complete with engaging storytelling from the knowledgeable driver. Kary marveled at the city's historic sites and buildings, learning about the vibrant history that shaped Cheyenne.

In addition to the history tour, the trolley offers seasonal Frightseeing Tours in October and Holiday Light Tours during the festive season, making it a versatile attraction for all visitors.

Get a special offer with the Saddle Up Pass. For more details, visit VisitCheyenne.org to learn more!

