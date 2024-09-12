Omaha Extra: Dr. Brandon Menke on the Benefits of Same-Day Cataract Surgery

Ilumin is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Dr. Brandon Menke, a partner and comprehensive ophthalmologist at Ilumin, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his patients. Having served as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Menke applies the same level of discipline and precision to his medical practice. Recently, Dr. Menke shared insights on the advancements in cataract surgery, particularly the benefits of performing the procedure on both eyes in a single session.

Cataracts, a common age-related eye condition, can now be treated in a same-day surgical procedure that addresses both eyes at once. According to Dr. Menke, this approach offers significant advantages over the traditional method, where surgeries on each eye were spaced out over multiple days.

"One of the biggest changes, personally for me and my practice, is now we are able to do both eyes the same day. It used to be, years ago, that we would do one eye and then a few weeks to a month later we would do the second eye. Patients in-between that time can have a significantly higher fall risk," Dr. Menke explains.

The benefits of treating both eyes in a single surgical session are numerous. Not only does it significantly reduce fall risk, but it also speeds up recovery time and enhances overall patient satisfaction. By doing both eyes in the same day, safety is improved, and patients can get back to their normal routines faster.

Patients undergoing same-day cataract surgery experience a faster and more streamlined recovery process, leading to greater overall well-being. Dr. Menke's approach reflects his commitment to providing the highest standard of care while ensuring the best outcomes for his patients.

