OMAHA EXTRA: Get Ready to Buckle Up: Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series Rides into Cheyenne!

Omaha Extra: Visit Cheyenne Saddle Up Pass
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 17, 2024

Omaha Extra host Kary Wurth recently explored Cheyenne, Wyoming, using the Saddle Up Pass, a perfect ticket for a fun-filled day. Her adventure began at Terry Bison Ranch, where she rode Storm, a stunning white horse-And you can too!

Cheyenne offers charming trolley rides tours, providing a guided tour of the city's historic streets. The pass also included access to several fascinating museums, offering a rich dive into local culture and history.

In an exclusive interview, Jim Walter, Vice President of Visit Cheyenne shares details about the Hell on Wheels Rodeo series. This exciting event features five rodeos throughout the summer, promising thrilling entertainment.

Click on VisitCheyenne.org to learn more!

