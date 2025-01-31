OMAHA EXTRA: How ABA Therapy Helps Children Thrive: Insights from Ali Weeks of Golden Steps ABA

Golden Steps ABA is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Have you ever wondered how ABA therapy can help children and families with autism thrive?

We sat down with Ali Weeks, M.A., BCBA, Clinic Director at Golden Steps ABA, for an enlightening conversation about the incredible impact of ABA therapy. Here’s what she shared:

Skills Development: ABA Therapy is designed to help children develop essential skills like communication, social interactions, and self-care, setting them up for success in all areas of life.

The Power of Play Therapy: Ali highlighted how play therapy can make learning fun and impactful, engaging children in meaningful ways to support their growth.

Parent Involvement: Collaboration with parents is key! Ali reassured families that while they may have encountered scary stories online about ABA or autism, the licensed professionals at Golden Steps ABA work hand-in-hand with parents to create positive, encouraging, and tailored treatment plans that meet the unique needs of each child.

Golden Steps ABA is here to make a difference in the lives of children and their families.

