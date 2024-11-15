OMAHA EXTRA: Modern Vision Solutions Sheds Light on the Long-Term Risks of Nearsightedness in Children

Modern Vision Solutions is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, is a growing concern for children and adults alike. Dr. Meagan Anderson, OD, Optometrist at Modern Vision Solutions, recently spoke with Kary Wurth to discuss the prevalence of the condition, its potential risks, and the available treatment options.

“Myopia is the medical term for nearsightedness,” explained Dr. Anderson. “This is the people who are looking across the football field and they can’t see the scoreboard, or they are in class and they can’t see the board, but they can see up close.”

Myopia occurs when the eye grows too long, changing its shape and altering how light focuses on the retina. “This is actually a lengthening of the eye,” said Dr. Anderson. “When everything is growing in length, it causes everything in the eye to become stretched out.”

While nearsightedness might seem like a manageable inconvenience, untreated Myopia in kids can lead to severe complications down the road Studies show that those with Myopia are twice as likely to develop cataracts, retinal detachment, or glaucoma later in life.

Thankfully, Modern Vision Solutions offers innovative non-surgical treatments tailored to your child’s unique vision needs.

Options include:

- Overnight contact lenses, which gently reshape the eye while asleep.

- Daily soft lenses, designed for comfortable daytime wear.

- Specialty eye drops, which can help manage the progression of Myopia.

Dr. Anderson discusses the importance of early intervention. With the right Myopia Control treatment plan, Modern Vision Solutions can help lessen these risks and improve quality of life for kids in our community.