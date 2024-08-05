OMAHA EXTRA: New Cassel Farmer's Market

New Cassel Retirement Center is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Join us at the New Cassel Craft and Farmers Market!

Date: Saturday, August 3

Location: New Cassel Retirement Center

Time: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

We’re thrilled to invite you to a day full of joy and community spirit!

Discover amazing handmade crafts, fresh and delicious produce, fabulous food trucks, and delightful local goodies at our indoor and outdoor booths. It’s the perfect chance to support our community and local farmers while enjoying a fun-filled day of shopping with friends and family.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful event! See you there!

To learn more about New Cassel Retirement Center, visit https://bit.ly/3WRByEG