OMAHA EXTRA: Relieve Chemo & Radiation Side Effects with Methylene Blue

Omaha Health Therapy is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Are you or a loved one going through chemotherapy or radiation? Discover how Methylene Blue treatments at Omaha Health Therapy Center may help alleviate side effects.

Watch Omaha Extra’s latest video with Sarah Kracht from Omaha Health Therapy Center to learn more about this innovative therapy.

Schedule a FREE consultation or mention this post for 10% off your first Methylene Blue treatment!

Call us today 402-763-9335 to see if Methylene Blue is right for you or visit Omaha Health Therapy

