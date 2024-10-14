OMAHA EXTRA: Revolutionizing Vision Correction: EVO ICL at Kugler Vision

Kugler Vision is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

In a recent interview with refractive surgeon Dr. Drew Dickson at Kugler Vision, we explored a cutting-edge alternative to LASIK for vision correction called EVO ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens). This innovative procedure offers a new solution for those seeking clearer vision without the hassle of glasses or traditional contact lenses.

“It’s like an implantable contact lens,” Dr. Dickson explains. “It’s similar to a contact lens in that it corrects vision, but unlike a contact lens, you don’t actually feel it in the eye, and you don’t have to replace it.”

EVO ICL is an implantable collamer lens that is implanted in the eye, providing long-lasting vision correction. It is ideal for individuals who are near-sighted or have astigmatism—especially for those who may not be eligible for LASIK.

Key benefits of the EVO ICL include:

- **99.4% patient satisfaction rate**

- **Quick results**

- **Reversibility** if desired

- **Superb night vision**

For anyone who has been seeking alternatives to LASIK or is looking for a reliable, long-term vision solution, EVO ICL could be the answer. Dr. Dickson emphasizes that many patients who are not good candidates for LASIK may be ideal for this implantable len

Interested in learning more? **lasikomaha.com** to schedule your consultation at Kugler Vision today, or call 402-558-2211 to speak with a team member.

With EVO ICL at Kugler Vision, the future of vision correction looks clearer than ever.