Junkless Bars & Throne Sports Coffee is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

In a recent segment on Omaha Extra, Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Carissa Galloway introduced viewers to two convenient and healthy snack options: Junkless granola bars and Throne Sport Coffee. These products offer nutritious alternatives for those seeking tasty snacks without compromising on health.

Galloway praised Junkless granola bars for their chewy texture and delicious taste, emphasizing their wholesome ingredients. Made with 100% whole grain oats, these bars contain 34% less sugar than the leading kid’s brand and are free from artificial additives. With flavors like chocolate chip and strawberry, Junkless bars offer a satisfying snack that parents can feel good about giving their kids.

Galloway also introduced Throne Sport Coffee, a healthier alternative to sugary coffee drinks. This premium Arabica coffee delivers 150 mg of natural caffeine, providing a smooth energy boost. It also includes 100% of your daily B vitamins, natural flavors, and sweeteners, making it a smart choice for those who want to stay energized and healthy.

Galloway wasn’t the only one to endorse Throne Sport Coffee. NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, a fan and investor, also supports the product, adding credibility to its benefits. In addition to being available at Hy-Vee, Throne Sport Coffee can also be found at Casey's, making it even more accessible to consumers.

Both Junkless granola bars and Throne Sport Coffee are easy to find and incorporate into a healthy daily routine.