OMAHA EXTRA: The Benefits of Professional Low Voltage System Installation

In a recent interview, Communications Director and low voltage expert Creighton Micek sat down with Kary Wurth to share insights on the advantages of hiring professional technicians for the installation and maintenance of low voltage systems. Low voltage electrical work typically involves systems that operate at 120 volts or lower, such as security cameras, Wi-Fi networks, and door access systems. Creighton emphasized the importance of entrusting these installations to experts like the technicians at Precision Lighting & Electric, who ensure that everything is installed to manufacturer standards and remains secure.

"There are several pitfalls that can happen when you have a DIY system," Creighton explained during the interview. He mentioned that, from inadequate installation to compatibility issues, improperly set-up systems can leave homes and businesses vulnerable to security risks or system breaches.

Precision Lighting & Electric technicians bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, helping homeowners and business owners alike feel confident that their systems are properly installed and functioning as they should. Whether it's a security system, a Wi-Fi network, or a door access solution, Creighton stressed the peace of mind that comes with professional installation and ongoing maintenance.

As Creighton noted, a reliable low voltage setup plays a crucial role in modern homes and businesses, and having it installed by experts ensures it remains a secure and efficient solution.



