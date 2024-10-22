OMAHA EXTRA: Unlock Your Financial Potential with Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

Need help managing your finances? We’ve got you covered!

In this special Omaha Extra segment, our host Kary Wurth sits down with Robin Larsen, President and CEO of Cobalt Credit Union, to talk about how our Certified Financial Counselors can support you!

Whether you’re looking to:

• Improve your credit score

• Grow your savings

• Plan and budget for your goals

• Manage your monthly payments

Our counselors are just a phone call away, ready to provide personalized guidance to get you on the path to financial success! For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact us at 402-292-8000.

Don’t wait—your financial future starts today!

