Omaha Extra: Who’s ready to explore Cheyenne’s vibrant bar and brewery scene?
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 22, 2024

Kary had an amazing time doing just that! Grease your holler with the Daddy of the Malt and sip your way through four fantastic breweries and two unique distilleries.

Join the Daddy of the Malt Craft Beverage Trail and enjoy BOGO deals on drinks at every stop. Complete the trail and redeem your rewards at the Visit Cheyenne Visitor’s Center in the Cheyenne Depot Lobby or Pine Bluffs Distillery to snag a free stainless steel commemorative pint glass! Cheers to new adventures and delicious brews!

