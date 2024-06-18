OMAHA EXTRA: Yeehaw! Omaha Extra’s Kary Wurth Saddles Up for Cheyenne’s Coolest Cowboy Finds

Our very own Kary Wurth of Omaha Extra recently ventured to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to spotlight some of the city’s standout local businesses. The tour featured a range of unique offerings that highlight Cheyenne's rich cultural heritage and artisan craftsmanship.

First on the list was The Wrangler an impressive 13,000 square-foot emporium of cowboy fashion. The Wrangler is renowned for its vast selection of Western attire, including boots, hats, and accessories that cater to both locals and visitors looking to embrace the cowboy lifestyle.

Next, Kary visited Wild J Trading, where owner Jen Thompson showcased her custom hat-making skills. Thompson's hats are crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering customers bespoke pieces that are both stylish and functional.

The journey continued with a nostalgic stop at Emma’s Old Time Photos, a beloved local spot where visitors can step back in time with Western-themed photo shoots. This business provides a fun and immersive way to capture the spirit of the Old West, complete with period costumes and props.

Finally, Kary explored Alexis Drake, where designer Lexi Garrett creates stunning custom leather bags. Each piece is handcrafted, reflecting Garrett's dedication to quality and personal expression through leatherwork.

Visit Cheyenne to see the city’s vibrant local businesses and their dedication to preserving and innovating Western traditions. These featured businesses not only offer unique products but also contribute to the rich tapestry of Cheyenne's cultural and economic landscape.

Click on VisitCheyenne.org to learn more!

