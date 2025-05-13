Protect Your Family: Free Soil Sampling for Omaha Residents in Lead-Affected Areas – Act Now for a Safer Home!

City of Omaha is a paid advertiser of Omaha Extra!

The City of Omaha offers soil sampling to residential properties located in the Omaha Lead Site. The Omaha Lead Site is in Eastern Omaha and has been determined as a Superfund site due to its contamination with lead in the soil from historic lead smelting and refining operations. Soil sampling is important because it can prevent lead poisoning from the soil and/or dust exposures. After sampling a property's soil, if the lead levels above at the action level of 400 parts per million, then the City of Omaha will clean up the contaminated soil, at no cost.

To see if a property has been tested and remediated and results, visit www.omahalead.org or call 402-731-3045. To read all about lead in Omaha and find links to other programs available for residents to help keep their family safe from lead, visit www.gotlead.org .