OMAHA EXTRA: Refractive Lens Exchange: A Revolutionary Procedure for Clear Vision for Those 50+

Refractive Lens Exchange: A Revolutionary Procedure for Clear Vision for Those 50+

As we age, changes in our vision are inevitable. Many people experience difficulty focusing on objects up close, requiring reading glasses or bifocals. Lance Kugler, MD, a leading expert in vision correction, explains why this happens and how modern advancements in ophthalmology offer a life-changing solution: Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE).

Understanding the Eye’s Natural Lens

"We all have a lens in our eye," Dr. Kugler explains. "In our twenties, the lens can focus from far to close; it can change focus." However, as we get older, we lose the ability to do that. This gradual loss of flexibility in the eye's natural lens is known as presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly everyone by middle age.

What Is Refractive Lens Exchange?

Refractive Lens Exchange is a procedure that replaces the eye’s natural lens with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL). Unlike LASIK, which reshapes the cornea, RLE addresses vision issues at their source by completely replacing the aging lens. This procedure can correct farsightedness, nearsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia, eliminating the need for reading glasses or progressive lenses.

A Proactive Approach to Eye Health

One of the major benefits of RLE is that it also eliminates the risk of cataracts. "When we get to that point, we do Refractive Lens Exchange," Dr. Kugler says. "This replaces the eye’s natural lens and can fix farsightedness, nearsightedness, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It also eliminates the risk of cataracts." Cataracts, which cause clouding of the natural lens, are a common age-related condition that can lead to vision impairment. RLE offers a proactive solution, ensuring long-term clarity and reducing the need for future corrective surgeries.

Why RLE Is Gaining Popularity

As one of the most popular vision correction procedures today, RLE is transforming the way people approach aging eyesight. The procedure is quick, typically performed on an outpatient basis, and has a relatively short recovery period. Patients often experience immediate improvement in their vision, with results that last a lifetime.

Dr. Kugler and his team at Kugler Vision specialize in this groundbreaking procedure, offering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique vision needs. "An amazing procedure. Most popular procedure now," Dr. Kugler emphasizes.