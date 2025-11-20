The Scouting America Mid-America Council will host its annual Investment in Character Luncheon on December 3

The event celebrates the impact of Scouting while raising support for programs that foster character, leadership, and community engagement among youth across Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. The luncheon is chaired by Chloe and Tom Boyer, longtime supporters of Scouting America, who have led efforts to engage community leaders, businesses, and families in advancing the organization’s mission. The event will feature Rex Tillerson, former U.S. Secretary of State and former National President of the Boy Scouts of America, as the keynote speaker. Tillerson is expected to address the importance of integrity, leadership, and character in shaping the next generation of leaders. In addition to the main event in Omaha, the council will host satellite luncheons in Kearney at the Holiday Inn and in Grand Island at the Riverside Country Club, allowing supporters throughout the region to participate. Proceeds from the Investment in Character Luncheon support local Scouting programs, camping experiences, and community service initiatives, ensuring that youth from all backgrounds can benefit from the Scouting experience. Registration for the luncheon and satellite events closes on November 22, 2025. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://investment-in-character-luncheon.causevox.com . Early registration is encouraged to secure participation in what promises to be an inspiring afternoon of leadership, fellowship, and community support.