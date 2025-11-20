United Way of the Midlands – Uniting the Metro

The Omaha-Council Bluffs metro is a deeply generous community. Guided by our Midwest values, we take the responsibility of caring for our friends and neighbors very seriously. It’s the right thing to do.But knowing it’s the right thing to do doesn’t mean that it’s simple to know where to pledge your resources. We all want to create meaningful impact and positive change for our community, but knowing how to help can be daunting.It takes a strong, strategic partner to ensure that resources shared from the heart are used to create the results we desire for our community today – and for generations to come. United Way of the Midlands (UWM) is that strategic partner. Through collaboration and thoughtful stewardship, you can trust our team to maximize every dollar, and make your gift go further.In an evolving landscape, UWM understands there is great need across the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro, and an urgency to come together. We’re honored to help mobilize the resources required to meet the needs of our community – bringing together vision, strategy and relentless dedication to make sure help reaches those who need it most. Our role is to unite people and resources, bridging the gap between generosity and individuals who are facing life’s toughest challenges. Therefore, you can be confident that what you give will be used strategically – to ensure the greatest impact.We lead with grace and trust – activating community time, talent and treasure to address our community’s most pressing needs. Rooted in strategic partnerships and a deep understanding of the issues, we provide immediate relief and long-term results. How We Make a Difference• We connect donors and volunteers with impactful causes, ensuring their generosity makes a difference.• We amplify the work of nonprofits by linking them with critical funding and partners they might not otherwise reach.• We support individuals in crisis through our 211 Helpline, providing a lifeline to critical resources.• We step in where we’re needed most, growing our programs and services, such as JAG Nebraska and Weatherization, to meet the evolving needs of our community.In addition, UWM maintains a $.93 efficiency ratio, supports 150+ nonprofit programs, engages 58,000 volunteer hours and works with 500 partners. As needs evolve and new challenges emerge, United Way is here – working alongside partners, donors and volunteers to provide relief and deliver impact across the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro to build a thriving, more connected community, together. Learn more at: UnitedWayMidlands.org