Panera Has A New Latte That’s Perfect For Fall

If you are not one of those people who marks “PSL season” on their calendar, you might feel a little left out when autumn rolls around. Don’t worry — Panera understands. The bakery-café chain has begun sharing sneak peeks of fall menu items, and one of them is an enticing alternative to Starbucks’ pumpkin spice lattes.

Based on its popular bagel flavor (which customers purchase more than 5,000 times every hour, according to the company), Panera Bread announced the new fall beverage, which will premier in restaurants in September.

“PSA: We latte’d the Cinnamon Crunch Bagel. You know you want to try it,” Panera Bread posted on Facebook. “In cafes Sept 1.”

The warm, comforting drink will consist of freshly brewed espresso, foamed milk and cinnamon-flavored syrup topped with whipped cream and a Cinnamon Crunch topping. If you prefer something cold, there will be an iced version as well.

Panera shared a tempting video clip of the beverage on Twitter showing the topping being generously sprinkled onto the whipped cream.

“New latte, new fall menu,” Panera Bread tweeted. “Cinnamon Crunch Latte.”

“It’s time to upgrade your ‘basic’ tendencies and explore a new fall latte,” Panera said in a press release obtained by “Today,” “because, let’s face it, Cinnamon Crunch trumps Pumpkin.”

There will likely be other additions to the seasonal menu. For instance, a Twitter follower asked when the autumn squash soup would come back.

“So, so soon,” Panera answered. “Get your spoon ready!”

Some seasonal items will be leaving the menu, such as the fruit-laden Strawberry Poppyseed and Chicken Salad.

If you are excited by the prospect of a cinnamon-sweet coffee beverage but don’t have a Panera nearby, hang tight. Earlier this month, the bakery chain announced that it is merging with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels, and that new and improved Panera locations will start popping up in November.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.