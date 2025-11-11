Community honors veterans at annual ceremony, recognizes 99-year-old Iwo Jima survivor

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) – Springfield community honors veterans at annual ceremony, with special recognition for 99-year-old Bob Boyd, one of only four living Iwo Jima survivors from WWII.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors filled the gym at Platteview High School to honor all those who have served during the community's annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony honored community members who served in all branches of the armed forces. During the ceremony, one veteran received special recognition for his service and sacrifice.

"He is a living legend and a true American here," Darin Johnson, Platteview Central principal said.

99-year-old Bob Boyd is a World War Two veteran and one of four veterans still alive who fought on the island of Iwo Jima. He says the ceremony was overwhelming and it reminded him of the friends he lost in that battle.

"I had lost five friends right there on the beach, it's really staggering to know how many went down," Boyd said.

Others came to the event to show their respect.

"Words, actions will never do enough to show our respect and how grateful I am for their service so this was the least I could do was show up and support them here today," Mackenzie Jenson said.

Jenson, a former student at Platteview, says it's great to see how much work the community puts in to make the day special for veterans.

"It's so great to see everyone come together and how many people it touches," she said.

